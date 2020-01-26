Francis Atuche finds a new thing

Kindly Share This Story:

Francis Atuche, the former Managing Director of the defunct BankPHB, has found a new thing outside the banking industry.

The retail store, Hubmart, which he recently established, has become a Mecca for shoppers in Lagos.

The mall boasts of an exquisite range of products, including renowned local and international brands, and it is built-in choice locations deliberately to offer customers world-class shopping experience.

Not only this, Atuche, who is the Senior Adviser, Homeland Real Estate Company, is also a big player in the real estate industry.

In 2009, BankPHB, led by the Delta State-born ex-bank chief, was declared distressed and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested him.

Subsequently, he was detained at the Ikoyi office of the Commission and arraigned alongside his wife, Elizabeth, and Ugo Anyanwu, a former chief financial officer of the bank.

The EFCC also sealed off several houses traced to him. The trial lasted about ten years.

