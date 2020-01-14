Fr Mbaka’s prophecy: Social media goes wild as Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha for Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

“Even though Ihedioha has won in a tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha…” Those were the exact words of the controversial Catholic priest, Fr Mbaka in his New Year prophecy.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday evening sacked Governor Emeke Ihedioha and announced the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the governorship election in Imo State March 2019.

The social media, in droves, especially on Twitter, has popularised the event and in split seconds, Father Mbaka, Hope Uzodinma, Emeka Ihedioha and #ImoState were all trending.

It was a blend of praise for his prophetic precision at a time many clerics had failed. In fact, sports bet fanatics sarcastically ask the cleric to give them betting odds.

Breaking News : Supreme Court nullifies the Election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha, declares Sen Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the March 19 Governorship Election in Imo Father Mbaka is a priest. pic.twitter.com/5zirvlLOmr — Major General L A D E (Nupenchi) (@YAN_Lade) January 14, 2020

the only thing i want from this Father Mbaka is 100 sure odds pere since he saw the outcome of the Supreme Court case, i don’t think 100 odds should be too much for him now??? — • General Zee 🎭 • (@heisTactic) January 14, 2020

Somebody should help us beg father mbaka for 2 odds na pic.twitter.com/YBnpR0Q8uz — KHAL BUSSIE (@khalbussie) January 14, 2020

Some others have predicted that there will be an influx of members at Mbaka’s church over the weekend.

Father Mbaka’s church no go contain members this weekend. — Wale• (@Drwhales_) January 14, 2020

I stopped attending church services about 10 years ago but I think I will visit Adoration ministry when next I’m in Enugu. Father Mbaka, I dove my cap. When it comes to political prophesy, nobody comes close. He’s a living legend! Respect! pic.twitter.com/Vv9ZHDOKWk — Seun Adedeji (@findurvoice_11) January 14, 2020

Father Mbaka’s church will be so full this weekend pic.twitter.com/bSMBtNHRog — FEMI Michael Jnr (@OshoJnr) January 14, 2020

Getting difficult controlling the crowd rushing to Adoration Centre of Father Mbaka now !!! Wonderful !!! — Jubril of Sudan till 2023 (@Gen_Buhar) January 14, 2020

Father Mbaka has redefined prophecies. Unlike others, he came clean, no ambiguity. Going by Nigerians’ understanding of God, his church will grow many folds. — TYO Biopedia (@yahayatajudeen) January 14, 2020

Unsurprising, some have their doubts on the accuracy of the prophecy.

None of want to consider the possibility that Father Mbaka might have been recruited to the scheme —to legitimize it? — The African Analyst (@AfrikaAnalyst) January 14, 2020

Do you all now believe in the Prophesies of Father Mbaka ? — ONLINE LAWYER . (ALPHA MALE) (@ZinaSpeaks) January 14, 2020

Father Mbaka with first hand privilege information 😂😂😂… person leapfrog 2-3contestants to become the winner — #Banuso (@konis_v) January 14, 2020

Can we all now agree that Father Mbaka was ‘called?’ But someone is whispering that maybe he was “there” when it was discussed… or this is another divine arrangement? https://t.co/ZJ2PHhq1FN — Johnson Emmanuel (@iamjohnsonemma) January 14, 2020

If father mbaka really sees the future, he should tell me the scores for Friday’s matches and who will score too. Idiotic Nigerians who can’t think for themselves. — CHIZOM (@iam_polymath) January 14, 2020

Father Mbaka did not see any vision. In fact any of you who thinks he sees vision is a politically ignorant person whose opinion on politics should be eternally silenced.

Mbaka had first hand info of the plan to usurp Ihedioha’s position by the Supreme Court. He’s a fraud. — CHIZOM (@iam_polymath) January 14, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: