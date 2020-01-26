Four die in Bauchi auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

Charly Agwam – Bauchi

At least four people reportedly died at the weekend in an auto crash along the Bauchi–Dass road.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred when a Toyota Sienna conveying passengers veered off the road apparently due to tyre burst.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command, Suleiman Rilwan, who confirmed the accident, said four people died in the crash.

He said: “It is true that an accident occurred. It happened on Saturday morning at Bayara along Dass road, involving a Toyota bus conveying passengers. Our team confirmed that tyre burst was the cause of the crash.

“Four persons died in a Toyota Sienna with registration ABC-983AH. We could not ascertain the names of the driver and the passengers. It happened at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Our operatives took the victims to ATBUTH where they were confirmed dead.”

