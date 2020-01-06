Forceful takeover of Imo LGAs leaves one dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

A well-organized attempt by the suspended local council chairmen and councillors, to take over the 27 council headquarters, yesterday, ended tragically as a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, loyalist, Maduabuchi Ahamefule, from Umundugba, Isu local government area, was shot.

Vanguard gathered that the ousted local council operators and their irate supporters arrived the Isu Council Headquarters before the official commencement of duties.

Also read:

A man who claimed to have seen the gory sight as it played out, told Vanguard that “the rampaging opposition party loyalists, were shooting sporadically as they made spirited efforts to enter and take over the Council”.

Continuing, the man said that ” bullets fired from the mindless invaders, hit two PDP loyalists and on noticing the result of their action, they quickly beat a retreat and disappeared from the scene”.

Answering a question, the man explained that some sympathisers took the wounded citizens to a nearby hospital, but Maduabuchi was confirmed dead on arrival “.

When contacted on his mobile line, the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

Although, he could not say if anybody was arrested at press time, the PPRO however promised that “the Command will thoroughly investigate the incident and anybody found culpable, will face the full weight of the law”.

Vanguard recalls that Imo State Government had, through a press statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Uche Onyeagucha, warned those planning to takeover local council headquarters in the state, to retrace their locus or be prepared to face the consequence of their action.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: