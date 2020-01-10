Focus on your ‘grim future’, leave Buhari, APC alone, Presidency tells PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on what it called its “grim future” instead of attacking the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Garba Shehu also added that Nigerians should be surprised at how the opposition party has assumed the role of spokesmen to Buhari.

“As the PDP, the country’s main opposition party grapples with deeply troubling questions about its terminal decline and future in national politics, Nigerians must be surprised reading a statement issued by them, assuming the role of spokesmen for President Muhammadu Buhari.

ALSO READ:

“What business do they have talking about alleged love lost between President Buhari and the APC? What do they know? Who sent them?,” the Presidency said in a statement by Buhari’s media aide, Mr Garba Shehu.

“Today, the PDP represents the single biggest obstacle to good governance and change that the country needs and the people are yearnings for,” Shehu said.

The Senior Special Assistant also included that “Both self-respect and sound political judgment demand that the party takes an introspective look at itself after two successive defeats in national elections, asking what went wrong and how to fix its battered image.

“They need to go back to the people, in towns and villages, to know what the people want and what the country needs. Instead of doing that, they are taking roles for themselves that are not mandated by law, morality or political gamesmanship.”

On the performance of the ruling APC party, Malam Shehu said the party “has come to stay” as the President and Nigerians are poised to make it happen.

“As for the APC, the geographical expansion of the party is nothing short of a testimony to the rosy future that lies ahead,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: