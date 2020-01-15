First move: Uzodinma directs freezing Imo accounts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara -Owerri

The incoming Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has, through the Director of his Campaign Organization, Chief Cosmas Iwu, ordered the immediate freezing of all Imo State Government accounts.

The letter dated January 14, 2020, signed by Cosmas Iwu, addressed to the Regional Directors/Managers of all financial institutions operating in the state, was captioned “order of post no debit on the account of Imo State Government, effective immediately, January 14, 2020”.

The letter read: “Following the Supreme Court judgment of January 14, 2020, I am directed by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to take this as your authority/instruction to place a post no debit, PND, on all accounts of Imo State Government, maintained in your various institutions.

“You are by this letter, directed to comply and await further instructions from the Office of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State.”

Meanwhile, Imo Concerned Citizens, ICC, says it has critically studied the Supreme Court judgement and resolved to support the incoming administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Part of the group’s statement, signed by Amadichi Divine Chike, the Convener, read: “We, therefore, plead with the incoming administration of Sen. Hope Uzodinma to maintain the due process standard put in place by the outgoing administration of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

“The ICC wishes to thank the Rebuild Imo Administration of Governor Ihedioha, on his outstanding performance showcased within the eight months in office. Indeed Gov. Ihedioha has set the pace of due process in the governance of Imo State. We, therefore, encourage the incoming Sen. Uzodinma to please maintain the standards put in place by his predecessor.

“We also want to encourage the incoming administration to please maintain and implement the numerous fantastic due process ideas to deliver good governance to the Ndi-Imo, such as the Treasury Single Account, TSA, for all the revenues and the financial activities of the State, the payment of pensioners as at when due, the reversal to 100 per cent payment of the state civil savants’ salaries, and to finish up the ongoing road construction works in and around the State etc.

“Ndimo deserves nothing but the best as we look forward to a greater Imo under the watch of Sen. Hope Uzodinma as the Executive Governor of Imo State. Imolites are optimistic as we transit into a fresh administration in the State.”

