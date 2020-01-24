Firmino seals late victory for Liverpool against Wolves

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League after Roberto Firmino struck a late winner in a 2-1 defeat of Wolves at Molineux.

The Brazil striker’s 10th goal of the season in all competitions six minutes from time was enough to seal the 22nd win from 23 league games this season for Jurgen Klopp’s runaway leaders.

There was something of a setback for the visitors, though, who lost Sadio Mane to injury in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had gone 725 minutes without conceding a goal in the top flight, stretching back to the 5-2 win over Everton in December, until Raul Jimenez cancelled out Jordan Henderson’s opener.

It looked as though Wolves would be heading for what would have been a deserved point until Firmino fired home from inside the box, as Liverpool stretched their unbeaten league run to 40 matches.

The loss of Mane came after Liverpool had assumed control of the game, Henderson having run unchecked to head in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner eight minutes in.

Wolves were causing some problems in attack and Matt Doherty wasted a glorious chance to level when he sent a free header wide from six yards out, although he made amends with a fine block to deny Mohamed Salah before the break.

The home side continued to carry a threat and they were level 51 minutes in, the persistently dangerous Adama Traore racing into space down the left and crossing for Jimenez, who sent a superb header beyond the reach of Alisson.

Alisson made a fine one-handed save to deny Traore, then blocked a Jimenez effort with his face after the striker had been played onside by Andy Robertson.

Salah fired wide from a promising position and Firmino was denied by Rui Patricio, but Liverpool’s number nine made no mistake with his next chance, collecting Henderson’s pass, working space on his left foot and firing into the net.

Diogo Jota had a chance to equalise in injury time but could only lift the ball over the bar when leaning back to connect with Jimenez’s lay-off.

