Fire inferno claims 111 lives, destroys N679m properties in Kano

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State Fire Service on Friday disclosed that not fewer than 111 persons have lost their lives to fire inferno incidence recorded within the period of January to December 2019 in the state.

This was also as it said properties valued at N679 million were destroyed by the fire incidence.

The state Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Saidu Muhammed disclosed this to newsmen in the state on Friday.

Muhammed further said it has saved 1,055 lives and property worth N1.9 billion from the 813 fire incidents recorded during the period under review.

According to him, “the service received 744 rescue calls and 180 false alarms from residents.

“111 lives were lost and property valued at N679 million were destroyed during the period.

“The service also saved 1,055 lives and property worth N1.9 billion from the 813 fire incidents recorded during the period under review.

“597 people were involved in road accidents, seven in collapsed buildings, 54 fell inside well, 58 fell inside open water and the remaining 97 were involved in a flood, domestic fire incidents among others.

“The major causes of the fire inferno include road accidents, inferior electrical materials; use of boiling rings, as well as poor handling of electrical appliances, cooking gas and fireplace among others,” Muhammed however said.

