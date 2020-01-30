Breaking News
Fintiri lauds military for fighting insurgency

On 10:01 pmIn Newsby
Gov Fintiri

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state, has lauded the military for tackling the activities of insurgents headlong for “peace and tranquility” in the north-east.

Fintiri during his visit to 144 battalions of the Nigeria Army base, Madagali said the military has rekindled consistent hope of the people in the area.

He said the government would remain supportive to the security agencies in the state for liberating the state from insurgents.

Suleiman Abdussalam, commanding officer of the battalion, assured the governor that the military would continue to discharge its duties in line with its mandate.

