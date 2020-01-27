Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

After weeks of sobbing over the Supreme Court judgment, Emeka Ihedioha, Monday mustered courage to approach the apex court that sacked him as governor of Imo state, to seek review of its judgment that brought in Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Disclosing this in a press conference yesterday, the executive director of Abuja Discussion Group (ADG), Manzo Abubakar said Ihedioha’s legal team would be at the Supreme Court to seek a review of the judgment.

H e faulted the Supreme Court judgment, stressing that Ihedioha’s decision to return to the court was part of efforts to deepen the country’s democracy and explore democratic means of ensuring justice.

His words, according to TheNation: “The judgment will go down in infamy and may make Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations, if not reviewed. Section 176 (2b) of the Constitution is clear that to be declared governor, a candidate must have, not only the majority of total votes cast, but also 1/4 of the votes in 2/3 of the local governments.

“It is axiomatic that nowhere in the petition or evidence did the petitioner (Uzodinma) claim to have met the constitutional requirement of spread to be declared winner.

“We sympathise with their Lordships as mortals who are not infallible. To err is human. It would be practically impossible for any human to have read briefs and record of proceedings exceeding 5,000 pages in the matter within two hours after hearing, when it also had the pressure of time to deliver judgment in the remaining pending governorship appeals. No doubt, this accounted for the mistakes made by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court is supreme and can creatively reinvent its rules to do justice. It is necessary to do so now more than ever to save Nigeria’s democracy, constitutionalism and retrieve the judicial and justice system from its present opprobrium.”

