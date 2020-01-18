Film maker, Odera Ozoka mingles with Auguleri monarch

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Odera Ozoka is surely working underground to actualize his political ambition.

Read also:

Recently, the award-winning film maker was the guest of Igwe Micheal Idigo V Ezeudo, the paramount ruler of Auguleri, Anambra State. He was at the ancient town to celebrate the 128th Ovala Aguleri festival (Ovala Ovu Obi), with the people as well as pay homage to the monarch who was also marking his first year on the throne.

Speaking at the event, Ozoka commended the monarch’s desire to expand the Ovala culture in a way to boost tourism and generate financial gains for his people. He urged the Igbos to learn to preserve their cultural heritage, just as he hopes experience smiliar thing in other cultures spanning northern and southern part of the country.

“It festival was a sight to behold. It took me back to my childhood days in many wonderful ways. I could see the same excitement in the faces of the tens of thousands of visitors as well as the illustrious sons and daughters of the community as they turned out in their numbers to be part of history. It was one of delight, happiness and wonder,” he stated.

The event held in Amaeze square showcased the rich cultural heritage of Aguleri Kingdom.

Read also:

Dressed in his royal regalia accompanied by his cabinet, the monarch was ushered into the arena as he danced to the tune of Ịgba Eze and Uvie music. Later, men and women of various ages danced to the rhythm of the traditional drummers as different groups and families took turns to entertain the people and pay homage to the traditional ruler.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: