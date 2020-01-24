Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha has confirmed a fifth case of coronavirus infection has been detected in Thailand – a 33-year-old woman tourist from China.

Mr Satit said on Friday the patient and her 7-year-old daughter by plane in Bangkok from Wuhan on Tuesday,

She later visited a private hospital complaining of a fever, coughing and muscle aches before being transferred to a government hospital on Thursday.

“The patient is a 33-year-old woman from Wuhan on vacation,” he said.

She is being treated in an isolation room at Rajavithi Hospital. Doctors found no signs that the virus has spread to other people in Thailand, the minister said.

The girl showed no signs of illness.

A Thai woman who contracted the virus after spending the New Year in Wuhan was admitted to Nakhon Pathom Hospital on Jan 15 and discharged on Friday after lab tests cleared her of the virus, the Public Health Ministry said in a statement.

Thailand currently has two patients under quarantine for the virus.

China has stepped up measures to contain the virus, which has killed 25 people and infected more than 800, with public transport suspensions in 10 cities, temples shutting, and the rapid construction of a new hospital to treat those infected.

The Wuhan airport was closed on Thursday.

Source: Bangkok Post

Vanguard News

