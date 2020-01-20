Fidelity Bank splashes N50m cash prizes on customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

FIDELITY Bank has improved the living standard of its customers with N50 million cash prizes and 93 consolation prizes through its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season 4 Promo.

Speaking at the third monthly draw of the Promo in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said the bank has given out N50 million cash prizes out of N110 million cash prizes to 93 winners since the Promo began in October last year.

Represented by Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, Executive Director Shared Services and Products, Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi said: ”This is our ninth promo in twelve years. This is the third draw in the series of this promo that started in October 2019.

“At this third draw, we expect to give out a total of N16 million as cash prizes to 13 lucky customers across the country in categories of N2 million and N1 million. In addition to the N16 million cash prizes there will be 19 consolation prizes of fridges, generator sets and television sets. By the end of this draw, we would have given a total of N50 million cash prizes and 54 consolation prizes of fridge, generator sets and television sets to over 93 winners.

Winners of N2 million cash prizes in the draw are: Khadija Umar (North), Dare Emmanuel (South West), and Egberi Kelvin (South South).

Winners of N1 million are: “Omolade Olatawura and Isabella Uche (Lagos); Muzzam Maizare (North); Chigozie Emoka and Marie Chindo (Abuja); Iabiyi Gbolahan and Hassan Jokotade (South West); Chinelo Egbuchuem and Ivang Oham (South South); and Chinenye Olunna and Ugwu Philomena (South East).

Vanguard

