FG to spend N67bn on rail project to Niger Republic, others

Michael Eboh

The Federal Government is to spend N67.165 billion on seven railway projects across the country, including the rail line from Kano to Maradi in the Niger Republic, according to estimates in the 2020 budget recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the 2020 budget estimates of the Ministry of Transport, the federal government said the funds are mainly its share of counterpart funding for the railway projects, which would also include the construction of a deep seaport, industrial park, and port harbour.

Particularly, the Ministry of Transport listed the projects as Lagos – Kano railway project; Calabar – Lagos rail project, Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Aladja (Warri) and Port Harcourt – Maiduguri

In addition, other rail projects captured in the ministry’s 2020 budget are that of Kano-Katsina-Jibiya -Maradi in the Niger Republic and Abuja-Itakpe and Aladja (Warri) project.

The Warri port and refinery, including Warri new harbor; Bonny deep seaport; Port Harcourt industrial park and other rail projects are also captured in the estimates.

Furthermore, the ministry also planned to spend N500 million on clearing of water hyacinths, floating debris and wastes among others, along the Lagos waterways from Agbara to Epe in 2020.

Vanguard

