FG takes over medical expenses of Bayelsa conjoined twins, flies them to Yobe hospital

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

The Federal Government it was learnt over the weekend has taken over the medical expenses of the Bayelsa born conjoined twins separation surgery.

The conjoined twins who were born on December 12 at the Nembe-City General Hospital in Bayelsa State, it was gathered were airlifted with their parents by an Air force plane to a Yobe Hospital via Port Harcourt.

It could be recalled that after their birth, a philanthropist Gabriel Jonah took over the responsibility of all medical bill which will lead to the separation of the conjoined twins.

Through the help of Gabriel Jonah, the parents and the conjoined twins were transferred to Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa for onward separation before the federal government recent support came in. Meanwhile, it was also learnt that the federal government has promised to refund Prince Gabriel Jonah.

A close family member of the parents of the conjoined twins told our reporters that the twins and their parents were airlifted by an airforce plane on Friday to Yobe State for further surgery.

