FG reorganises NIGCOMSAT mtg, appoints Board Chairman, new EDs

By Juliet Umeh

In a bid to boost the digital economic team, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammad Buhari has approved some changes at the Nigeria Communications Satellite, NIGCOMSAT, Ltd.

The immediate past Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Galaxy Backbone Arc Yusuf Kazaure, has assumed the position of the Board Chairman.

He takes over from Chief George Moghalu who is now the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Inland Water Ways, NIWA.

Three new Executive Directors have also been appointed in an effort to strengthen and boost the vision of the company in line with the Digital Economy direction of the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Ali Pantami.

Professor Ja’afaru Abdu Bambale from the University of Kano is now the Executive Director, Technical.

He is a Professor of Business and Entrepreneur at the Bayero University, Kano. Bambale holds a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Utara, Malaysia. He replaced Kolawole Raji Kazeem.

Dr. Najeem Folasayo Salaam is now the new Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development.

A consummate politician, Dr. Salaam was a two-time speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly. He replaced Barr. Samson Osagie.

Also appointed is Mr. Hadi Mohammed as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration. He holds a B.sc, Public Administration and M.sc, Business Administration. He replaced Mallam Mohammed Lema.

