FG moves to repatriate fresh $321m Abacha loot

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Wednesday the Federal Government is working to repatriate another $321million traced to a former Head of State, late Gen. Sani Abacha.

Malami, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said the decision to repatriate the money was taken at the meeting.

According to him, the move was the fallout of a tripartite understanding between the Island of Jersey, the United States and Nigeria.

The AGF added that the agreement would be signed next week.

Malami told journalists that based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached by the three parties, the funds would be spent on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the 2nd Niger Bridge and the Kaduna-Kano Expressway.

He also disclosed that a separate Euro 6.8m traced to a former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, would also be repatriated by the federal government.

He, however, said negotiations have not commenced on the Ibori loot.

Vanguard

