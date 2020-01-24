FG inaugurates new NIGCOMSAT board

Kindly Share This Story:

Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, on Friday, inaugurated the new board of the Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT).

Inaugurating the board at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, the minister charged the chairman and other members of the board to work hard and ensure that they uphold public trust in all their dealings.

Pantami also charged the board members to be committed to their duties in line with the desire of the administration to turn the agency around for the digital economy.

He also encouraged the directors to cultivate reading habits and be up to date in the business.

The minister said: “Most importantly if you are appointed in the ICT sector today, you can hardly deliver firstly without commitment, secondly you need to read and be up to date. You need to learn, unlearn and re-learn, there are certain things you always need to learn.

READ ALSO: FG partners Delta on Methanol Technology

“There are things you need to learn, unlearn and there are things you need to relearn. So it is because of this I encourage all of you to sit properly and understand the assignment and the challenge before us.

“Partake in reading, reflection, and experimenting to see how we can turn things around. That is something that is very critical indeed.

“You don’t have any time, you are to hit the ground immediately. We have other things we are working on in order to improve NIGCOMSAT.

“We are trying to make sure that NIGCOMSAT is not only competitive in Nigeria but in Africa and Asia. I challenge you to try to turn things around.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: