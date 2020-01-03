Breaking News
FG denies diplomatic row with Ghana over embassy building

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government of Nigeria has dismissed a purported diplomatic row with the republic of Ghana over its mission’s property in Accra circulating on social media as untrue.

The government denied reports that its officials were evicted from the said property.

A statement by Ferdinand Nwonye, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja said that the ministry wishes to clarify that the property at No. 10 Barnes Road, Accra, Ghana was in use by the Federal Ministry of Finance, since 1957, on leasehold and was later bequeathed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry explained that the lease of the property expired recently and the High Commission has been exploring the possibility of renewing the lease agreement with the host authorities.

“It should be noted that the building is not physically occupied but the Mission has some of its properties within the premises,” the statement said.

“It should further be reiterated that the property is not housing either the Residence of the High Commissioner or the Chancery or staff quarters.”

“However, talks are still on-going between the Mission and appropriate host authorities. There is, therefore, no imminent diplomatic row with Ghana as being speculated by a section of the media. We wish to assure all and sundry that the Ministry is on top of the situation,” the ministry spokesman said.

