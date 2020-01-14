FG declares Amotekun illegal: Our reaction’ll be collective ― Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon & Shina Abubakar

While reacting to the Federal Government’s decision not to recognise Amotekun, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State said the decision to inaugurate the security outfit was a collective one among the South-West Governors, adding that any decision with regards to the position of Federal Government would also be collective.

Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in a chat with Vanguard said if the Federal Government declared the outfit illegal, no state would tackle the issue single-handed.

“The decision to embark on the security initiative is a collective one and if the Federal Government is declaring it illegal after it was launched, the reaction to the position of the Federal Government would be reached collectively by the six governors”, Omipidan said.

Vanguard

