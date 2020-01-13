Fernandes makes stance clear to Sporting amid £50m Man United bid

Kindly Share This Story:



Bruno Fernandes has made it clear to Sporting Lisbon that he wants to leave to join Manchester United, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Portugal midfielder in recent days with Sporting Lisbon said to be in negotiations over selling their prized asset.

ALSO READ: Aguero sets new record as Man City maul Aston Villa

The Portuguese club have been open to selling Fernandes since the summer when the midfielder was reported to be subject of interest from United and Tottenham

But United appear to be making their move – though some reports suggested that they did not want to meet Sporting’s valuation.

In a ‘special report’ the Daily Mail claims that Man Utd have made a £50m plus bonuses offer for Fernandes which was ‘believed to have been made this past week’.

United chiefs, including executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, spent ‘several hours’ with their Portuguese counterparts on Friday as they looked for a breakthrough in negotiations.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer backs Man United bosses and calls for unity after fan protests

However, talks ‘failed’ and the Sporting hierarchy have been given ‘given the weekend to mull over the offer’ from United.

Sporting are worried that they could be left short if they lose Fernandes and fail to bring in a replacement.

The Daily Mail adds that Fernandes ‘is aware of the situation and has informed the club that he is keen to join United’ but isn’t keen to sour his relationship by forcing an exit.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: