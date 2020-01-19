Ferguson names Man United trio who have ‘done exceptionally’

Kindly Share This Story:

Sir Alex Ferguson has picked out three Manchester United players who “have done exceptionally well” in a rare public interview.

Ferguson was speaking to Morson Group alongside company CEO Ged Mason for rugby union side Sale Sharks.

The legendary former United manager revelled in the continued development of youth under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay standing out in particular.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer hits back at Klopp after boring Man United claim

Williams is on course to establish himself ahead of Luke Shaw in the first team, while Mason Greenwood could have England honours on the horizon.

McTominay’s current absence has been sorely felt in midfield and Ferguson feels those three players are upholding the club’s proud traditions.

“I think it’s the area in which United have always done well, giving young players an opportunity,” he said.

“And you find that giving them an opportunity, they don’t let you down and they’ve shown that The boy Brandon Williams and Greenwood and McTominay – they’ve done exceptionally well.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: