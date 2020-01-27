Female banker faces N42m fraud charge

Kindly Share This Story:

A former banker, Aghata Igwe who allegedly obtained N42 million from a businessman under false pretences, on Monday appeared at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Igwe, 42, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts preferred against her by the police.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, SP George Nwosu, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the alleged offences from March to May 2017, at Ilupeju area of Lagos.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns Port Harcourt cleric over N23m fraud

Nwosu said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N42 million from Maydom Pharmaceutical Ltd., under the pretext of assisting the company to facilitate a grant of one million US dollar import finance loan from Fidelity Bank Plc.

“The defendant convinced the complainant that she will use the said N42 million to lobby the bank to grant the company a loan of one million USD for importation purposes.

“The defendant did not facilitate anyone million USD loan and did not refund the money she obtained from the complainant,” Nwosu alleged.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Oshin granted the defendant N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must have at least N1 million in their bank accounts.

She also said that the sureties must also show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 24, for mention.

Kindly Share This Story: