FCT police arrests Ushafa community traditional ruler, secretary

…CP condemns barbaric act, vows to fish out other culprits.

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Following the murder of a senior Police Officer, ASP Eric Isaiah and one Moses Emmanuel over land dispute by persons mobilised by the traditional ruler of Ushafa community, Alhaji Mohammed Baba and his secretary, Danlami Busa in Abuja, and injuries inflicted on other police personnel, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma has ordered the arrest of the traditional ruler.

This is just as the CP ordered a manhunt for all those including the prime suspect in the encounter, one Moses Peter, who partook in the attack and killing of the Police officer.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah confirmed the arrest of the traditional ruler and the secretary in a statement in Abuja.

It reads, “The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has unequivocally condemned the unprovoked actions of some persons who while trying to obstruct the police from arresting one Moses Peter aka Dogo, a suspect wanted for Culpable Homicide, attacked and killed ASP Eric Isaiah at the palace of Chief of Ushafa in Bwari Area council on 23rd January 2020 at about 2100hrs.

“While describing the act as barbaric and unpatriotic, the Commissioner of Police promised that the killers of the police officer must be arrested and brought to justice.

“He also warned that the Command will not treat any act of attack on police officers on lawful duty with levity.

“This unfortunate disregard for law and order happened on 21st January, 2020, when one Dominic Emmanuel reported at Bwari Divisional Headquarters that his brother Moses Emmanuel (now deceased), who was engaged to work as a mason by one Mrs. Priscilla Patrick, was found unconscious after being attacked and severely injured.

“After he was rushed to Bwari General Hospital for medical attention, the deceased was able to provide vital information as to his assailants.

“Consequent upon this, one Moses Emmanuel aka Dogo and one John (surname unknown) were fingered as the perpetrators of the act.

“Unfortunately, the condition of the victim deteriorated and he later gave up the ghost at the hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

” On the strength of this, the Divisional Police Officer Bwari detailed one Inspector Okpanachi Audu and Sergent John Mark on inquiry to Ushafa village, where the deceased was attacked.

“The detectives sighted and accosted Moses Peter aka Dogo, who resisted arrest and thereafter invited his friends from a nearby drinking joint who insisted that the suspect must be taken to the Chief of Ushafa palace before the police can effect his arrest.

“The two police detectives obliged the crowd and went to the chief palace, where they met the secretary to the chief, one Danlami Busa, who assured them that the chief will soon attend to them.

“However, instead of addressing the issue, the chief’s secretary, Danlami Busa at the instance of the Chief, Alhaji Mohammed Baba incited the crowd, who descended heavily on the two detectives.

“As a result, a re-enforcement team led by late ASP Eric Isaiah, Patrol and Guard officer Bwari Division, with three others were deployed and they arrived the scene with a police hilux vehicle which was used to rescue the two officers who escaped with the suspect, Moses Peter aka Dogo.

“Sadly, the crowd brutally attacked and murdered ASP Eric Isaiah in cold blood after inflicting various degree of injuries on other members of the team, who narrowly managed to escape with their lives.

“In view of this, the Chief of Ushafa, Alhaji Mohammed Baba and his secretary, Danlami Busa have been arrested and are providing the police with useful information regarding the murder of late Moses Emmanuel, late ASP Eric Isaiah and injuries inflicted on the police personnel.

“Meanwhile, investigation is on-going.’

