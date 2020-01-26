Faith in the Redemptive names of God (30)

Kindly Share This Story:

JEHOVAH – ELOHEEKA (THE LORD THY GOD )

TEXT: EXODUS 20:2,5,7

INTRODUCTION



Exod 20:2 Easy English ‘I am the Lord your God. I brought you out of Egypt, out of the country where you were slaves.

Exod 20:5 Easy English You must not bend down your head to a false god, nor worship it. I, the Lord your God, will be angry if you do not remember me. I will punish the children for the bad things that their fathers do. I will even punish the grandchildren and their children. I will do this to those who hate me.

READ ALSO:

Exod 20:7 Easy English You must not use the name of the Lord your God in a wrong way. The Lord will be angry with anyone who uses his name in a wrong way.

GOD revealed Himself

and illustrated this Name to the nation of Israel in the giving of the Ten Commandments to Moses in Exodus 20. And these preceding verses expresses Him as “The LORD our GOD”. The Law was given by GOD -The Divine Being, who is the Supreme Legislator. This is an authoritative command of God to us, informing us that He is our Lord. Integral with this command are severe punitive measures for disobedience. As good as the Lord God is to us, we must also remember that He is a consuming fire. (Deut 4:24, Deut 9:3). It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the Living God. (Heb 10:31).

The need to stress the bringing of the children of Israel out of the land of bondage with a strong and a mighty arm is important to make them realise the awesomeness of God, and hence fully submit to His Lordship.

THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE NAME JEHOVAH ELOHEEKA TO YOU

1. Obeying His Word and All His Commands

Jehovah Eloheeka means “The Lord thy God.” Here it is God Himself that was speaking and making this introduction about his relationship with the people he took and led from Egypt across the mighty Red Sea to the wilderness where they are to undergo a series of training that will make them understand the Lord as their God, so they won’t struggle to work in his statutes. God was speaking to the children of Israel as he gave them the guidelines of His commandment. This is when the children of Israel need to know the statutes of the God they claim to serve and worship so they can keep these statutes, because it is in keeping this statutes that makes God to be truly their God. This declaration is not just to the children of Israel alone, but also applies to you as a child of God today.

In this Name, God declares Himself as the Lord our God. He is both Lord and holy; set-apart and God only to those who have entered into covenant relationship with him. He gave Moses the Ten Commandments. This is where God is putting the order and the structure, and this is where you take absolute advantage to possess God and all his power. This is also where you have authority to exercise the Name of God and it will work for you because you have kept his commandments. These Commandments of the Lord are true and righteous all together, and are also not grievous, and therefore the need to give all the more earnest heed to all that He tells us in His word.

2. Loving God with All Our Hearts.

This is clearly spelt out in Deut 6:5. It is the first and most important responsibility of the one who belongs to God. God is the One who first loved us, by delivering us from the house of bondage, and bringing us unto Himself to serve Him. We become peculiar treasures unto Him alone. (Exod 19:4). It is this love that He has for us that will make us reciprocate in our love to Him.

Exo 19:4-5 KJV 4 Ye have seen what I did unto the Egyptians, and how I bare you on eagles’ wings, and brought you unto myself. 5 Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine:

As you yield your lives to Him in implicit obedience to His words, His blessings will become yours eternally. In the next episode, we shall conclude on this Name as it is fulfilled in the Lord Jesus Christ, our Saviour from satanic bondage.

Kindly Share This Story: