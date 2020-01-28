FairMoney signs one year ambassadorial deal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

FairMoney, a mobile bank for emerging markets, has signed a one year ambassadorship deal with actor, Animashaun Samuel Perry, known professionally as Broda Shaggi, as its brand ambassador.

The deal will see Broda Shaggi collaborate with FairMoney to reach its grassroots audience.

A statement from the mobile bank signed by FairMoney’s Head of Direct Marketing Seun Oratokhai said that both parties agreed to the terms of the contract.

Broda Shaggi was an obvious choice following the interaction with consumers during the “Friends Loan Test” and the “No Excuses” campaign which launched last year. Our consumers and target audience also connected with him immensely during our roadshows and activations,’ Oratokhai said.

READ ALSO:

“He is the face of our brand not just because he is funny and has a huge fanbase but because he represents the normal Nigerians that are our customers. In addition, like Broda Shaggi, FairMoney is a young brand that is rapidly growing in popularity,’ she concluded.”

The comedian who is also a singer and voiceover artiste has over three million followers on Instagram and came into the limelight for his humourous social media skits.

Last December, Broda Shaggi featured in FairMoney’s influencer marketing campaign dubbed “The Friends Loan Test.” The reception the brand received from the association signalled that the comedian is a good fit.

FairMoney offers individuals and small businesses loans through its free mobile app available in the Google Play Store for Android users.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: