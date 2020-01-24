Faculty of Arts, UNN, decries poor educational facilities for students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

Faculty of Arts, University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, has called on its alumni to assist in purchasing equipment’s, and renovating old structures for quality education.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the Dean of Faculty of Arts, UNN, Prof. Nnanyelugo Okoro, the management however, blamed its current situation to the increase in student’s population.

“This is compounded by increase in student population which has brought so much pressure on the very limited facilities”, part of the statement read.

The world class pulchritudinous Faculty has according to Prof. Okoro solicited for fund to rejig the structures in other to remain at the top in the University.

Read the full statement: “My very distinguished alumni of the Faculty of Arts, UNN, as you well know, our faculty is now 60 years old, being one of the pioneer faculties in our prestigious university.

Over the years, she has expanded into nine departments plus a combined arts division that functions as a full department. In the face of this phenomenal growth, our faculty is faced with a lot of challenges occasioned by very insufficient facilities.

For instance, our faculty is in dire need of a coaster bus to move our practical-based students around, lecture theatre to ease classroom accommodation problem, office complex as many lecturers now use their cars as offices, generators to power the existing office complex, fixing of the leaky faculty complex roofs, water tanker, and solar stands to illuminate the faculty at night.

The provision of some of these will go a long way in moving our faculty forward.

This is why we appeal to you to support this fundraising outing. No amount is too small. The faculty acct. No is 1016428497, Zenith Bank.

Any amount donated will be published both online and in d Faculty of Arts Gazette. God bless you.”

