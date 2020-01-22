Facebook accelerator startups in Nigeria records $500,000 achievements

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

In three months and halfway through their programme, startups participating in the second season of the Facebook Accelerator Programme have raised over $500,000 from investments and grants.

Within the same period, they have also sealed key partnerships and made progress towards creating unique products with world-class business processes.

These results were recently revealed by Facebook and CcHUB, following its 2019 programmes and training which took place to support and empower students and entrepreneurs, to build locally relevant solutions using advanced technologies.

The programme took place at NG Hub, Facebook’s flagship Community Hub space in partnership with CcHUB.

So far in the programme, the startups have been introduced to multiple venture capitalists and corporate executives and also matched with advisors within the CcHUB Global Advisory network.

These startups and many more will be showcasing their products and solutions, aimed at tackling problems across multiple sectors, to corporate executives, multinationals and other potential partners during the annual Facebook Accelerator Programme Innovation Showcase week in February 2020.

Speaking on the development, Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa at Facebook, Adaora Ikenze, said: “The numbers speak for themselves, and further reinforces that the work and investments we are undertaking here in Nigeria are having real impact. At Facebook, we are passionate about helping developers and entrepreneurs to grow. We believe in empowering small businesses through our platforms to help more people launch and grow their businesses, which translate to real impact for their communities and local economies.”

Also speaking, Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer, CcHUB said: “This is yet another extremely brilliant cohort of startups from the Facebook acceleration programme which we are deeply proud of. This goes to further highlight the readiness of innovators across Africa to leapfrog development on the continent with technological innovation. We are delighted to be part of this journey with Facebook in its desire to inspire African entrepreneurs to be among the best in the world.”

Vanguard

