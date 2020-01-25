Vanguard Logo

FA Cup: Will Man Utd crumble at Tranmere?

Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

They were blow-drying the Prenton Park pitch this week, as Tranmere desperately tried to get it ready for their terrific third-round replay win over Watford on Thursday.

The pitch has caused some problems this season, being on the end of fierce criticism by Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes and of course being deemed unsuitable for the first attempt at that Watford replay.

It’s a drainage issue that won’t be fixed until they can completely dig it up in the summer, but playing two games in four days will hardly help matters with Manchester United the visitors on Sunday (live on ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET). Odd as it might seem, given the week United have endured, they would surely have preferred to visit the lush and familiar surrounds of Watford rather than the uncomfortable Tranmere this weekend.

Manchester United interested in Ighalo, Slimani

Strikers Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani are loan targets for Manchester United following Marcus Rashford’s injury.

Former Watford forward Ighalo is with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and has two years left on his contract while Slimani is on loan at Monaco from Leicester.

After their 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated that the club – six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after successive defeats – are in need of ‘quality’ signings, with Paul Pogba as well as Rashford currently sidelined.

