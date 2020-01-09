Experts, stakeholders urge parents to sharpen parenting skills

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

SOME experts and stakeholders recently came together in Lagos at the Parenting Summit organised by Brainy Educare Services to enlighten parents on how to handle their children in the 21st Century and expose them to new trends and practices in parenting.

The Summit, with the theme: “New Age Parenting: Standing up to the challenge,” featured a team of experts and stakeholders for the first session which included Ms Yemi Ransome-Kuti, of the Nigerian Network of Non-governmental Organisations, Mrs Abiola Somolu, Director, Playhouse Children Centre, Dr Afolabi Aroyewun, Clinical Psychologist and lecturer in the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

READ ALSO:

Others were Mrs Muslimah Gbajumo-Apampa, an Insurance Consultant/ Life Coach and Mrs Abiodun Odunukwe, Founder Redefined Womanhood Initiative.

Speaking on the topic, “What has changed?”, Ms Yemi Ransome-Kuti decried the current loss of values in the society and charged the parents to be value-driven. She said: “The state of our moral values here is low. Parents should instil good values in their children. We should make sure they have sound values. We have to cleanse every system, character should define you and not anything material.”

The discussants urged parents to sharpen their parenting skills while stressing the need for effective parenting and making certain decisions that enhance child development.

They also urged the parents to spend quality time with their children and create room for open communication.

Dr Aroyewun while speaking on societal influence on children noted that globalisation had changed children and the country now raises a confused generation who are not conversant with Nigerian culture.

The second session which featured a discourse on, “Parenting Children with Special needs”, had the following discussants Mrs Bukola Ayinde, founder of Diary of a Special Needs Mom Initiative, Doyinsola Adebomehin, Co-ordinator TLP Centre, Mrs Qudrat Balogun, farmer and entrepreneur, and Mr Abdulazeez Balogun, an Engineer.

The general consensus was that children with special needs should not be segregated but shown love, care and support.

Earlier in her speech, the Director, Brainy Educare Services, Dr Eniola Olajobi, while charging parents not to shirk their responsibilities noted that it was time the disorders affecting children were addressed through effective parenting.

She said:” As parents let’s rise to address the disorders affecting our children and not run away from our responsibilities. Parenting is no more business as usual.”

Kindly Share This Story: