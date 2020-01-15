Breaking News
Translate

Expect our position on Prof Sidi Osho eligibility soon ―Ogun Govt

On 8:22 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Professor Sidi Osho
Professor Sidi Osho

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Following series of reactions that trailed the appointment of Prof Sidi Osho by the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and her purported clearance by the Ogun State House of Assembly,  as a commissioner, the State government has said it will soon make public its stands on her eligibility.

Speaking to our correspondent, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said Prof Osho is still Commissioner-designate, saying that she was not sworn-in alongside other Commissioners and Special Advisers to the governor.

It would be recalled that Prof. Sidi Osho was alleged to have hidden some of her working experiences from the profile she presented to the state government, especially as it related to Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

ALSO READ: Reject Abiodun’s commissioner nominees’ list, women groups urge Ogun Assembly

Osho was dismissed from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, that was the reason she did not include her working experience in the institution in her profile.

But in a telephone interview with our correspondent, Somorin said the government is looking into the issues raised.

READ ALSO: Shock waves, as Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha in Imo

He said, she had not been sworn-in, she is still a Commissioner designate”.

“Government will soon communicate with the public on the matter of Prof. Osho”.

All efforts to reach Prof. Sidi Osho proved abortive as calls put across to her were not returned.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!