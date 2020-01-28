Exclusive: Reps Order NDDC to Set Aside 70% of 2020 Budget for 600 Contractors

*As Lack of Funding from Speaker, Stalls Presentation of Report

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A House of Representatives ad hoc Committee report has ordered the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to set aside 70 per cent of its budget for 2020, to pay over 600 contractors being owed by the Commission.

The contract debts have led to the abandonment of over a thousand contracts in the area, worth a trillion naira.

Chairman of the panel that was set up last year to probe reasons for abandoned projects in the Niger Delta, Rep. Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta), disclosed this to VANGUARD yesterday.

Also read:

“Our report has asked the NDDC, to set aside 70% of their 2020 budget to pay over 600 contractors”, he disclosed to the reporter in his office yesterday.

He also disclosed that his report asked the NDDC to desist from the “clearing of water hyacinths on Niger Delta waters, as this is is a clear avenue to siphon public funds”.

The lawmaker, however, decried that though his committee would have finished the probe and submitted the report since October last year, a lack of funding by the leadership of the House is stalling it.

Recall that on August 27, 2019, VANGUARD exclusively reported that the House of Representatives had commenced an enquiry into alleged abandonment of capital projects in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Rivers states.