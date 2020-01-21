Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize – Asaba

Former Niger Delta militant leaders under phase three of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly to revisit the reintegration exercise and include their boys (fighters) that were wrongly excluded.

General leader of phase three Amnesty Programme, Godday Smith and Delta state chapter leader, Preye Ekpebide, in a communique, Monday, said: “We want government to correct the lapses by directing the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo, to release the remaining slots for our boys to be captured and benefit just as in phase one and two counterparts to give them sense of belonging.”

They asserted: ” The federal government during our disarmament/reintegration exercise had promised that each camp would have at least 100 slots and above, depending on the size of camps.’

” But during the data capturing/reintegration exercise, to our surprise, all the camps were captured two or three, including the leaders at gunpoint in 3 Army Battalion, Effurun, Warri. When we asked why the boys were not captured with us. They told us that the window has not been closed and that all our boys in various camps would be captured and reintegrated into the programme.

‘‘ We waited till now, nothing has been done. How can you capture only the leaders in phase three, leaving their boys on the street to become a menace in society?. We want all our boys to be captured and benefit from the agitation,” they pleaded.

vanguard

