Ex-LG boss applauds Gov. Ugwuanyi’s leadership style

By Chinedu Adonu

FORMER Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, LGA, Barr Fidelis Ani has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his good governance initiatives and commitment to the wellbeing of citizens within the state.

Hon Ani also expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the privilege given to him under his administration to serve as both commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters from 2015-2017 and as Executive Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Council from 2017- 2019.

Describing Ugwuanyi as “the performing Governor of Enugu State”, Hon Ani said, “I am particularly impressed with gov Ugwuanyi’s good works in Enugu State, more particularly, the stability and low crime rate in the state”.

Ani who made this commendation during a media chat in Enugu, further thanked the good people of Uzo Uwani Local government Area for their support during the period of his administration as both commissioner and council chairman.

“Serving my LGA was a special honor and great privilege, and I thank His Excellency for finding me worthy to lead this charge.

“I also appreciate my people, the great people of Uzo Uwani LGA for their uncommon supports during the time. I will forever cherish this,” he concluded.

While congratulating the former deputy chairman of Uzo Uwani LG, Hon Chukwudi Nnadozie, for emerging as the chairmanship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of the council in the forthcoming LG election, urged his to seize the opportunity and deliver the dividend of democracy to people of the area.

