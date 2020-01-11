Ex-Imo Speaker applauds diaspora stand on governorship petition

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon kelechi Nwagwu, has commended Imo indigens in the diaspora for their courageous stance in urging the supreme court to insist on merit and justice, not technicalities, in deciding the Imo governorship election petition.

Nwagwu was reacting to a well publicized position of Imolites living in the United states, United kingdom and Asia, lamenting that electoral corruption and manipulation has made Imo state the laughing stock of the nation and called on the apex court to correct the anomaly by letting merit drive its judgement in the Imo governorship election petition

Under the umbrella of Pan Imo Diaspora Congress, Imo indigenes abroad had issued a statement regretting that Imo state has become the nation’s absurd theater of electoral corruption and manipulation and prayed that the supreme court should use the opportunity of the Ihedioha/ Uzodimma case to determine the place of electoral manipulation and corruption in the electoral process in the state

They added: “As we await the judgement of the supreme court Nigerians, no doubt, from the facts of the case should expect that either merit or technicality will take the day. Merit represents the case presented by Uzodimma while Ihedioha’s case is clearly based on technicalities

Denying a candidate the addition of credible votes he scored in an election to give undue advantage to his opponent is the worst from of electoral corruption ”

Nwagwu in a statement in Abuja at the weekend said the diaspora organisation deserves the commendation of all God fearing citizens for their courage in standing for the truth and Justice

“For your courage to stand up for the truth and Justice I commend you with all my heart. I assure you that your names and that of your organisation shall be written in gold in the annals of Nigerian history in general and that of Imo state in particular”, the former Speaker said.

The diaspora statement was signed by Prof Chima Igbokwe, USA, Chief Emeka Duru,Japan and Uche Duruibe, UK.

