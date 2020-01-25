Ex-first Lady fetes 1000 Ebonyi widows

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Umahi, Egwu, Agbo others applaud Foundation

By Chinedu Adonu

THEY usually look forward to it every January when, from far and near, across all local government areas of Ebonyi State, they converge on the Widowcare Foundation complex. Numbering over 1000 this time, they filled the expansive Shillow Hall of the Centre which is located along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway to the brim, with several gatecrashers hanging on outside the hall.

It was the 2020 edition of annual special get-together organized by the former First Lady of the State, Mrs Eunice Egwu, for indigent widows in Enonyi State.

Tagged “Annual Widows Party for 2020,” the event was also graced by creams of dignitaries including the host’s spouse and first Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dr Sam Egwu; the Anglican Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Dr Aloysius Agbo; the Executive Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Clement Odah, and clergymen from various denominations, as well as some former and serving political appointees in the state, among others.

Others who sent in cash and other items to support the programme include the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi and wife, Mrs Rachel Umahi; former Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and federal lawmaker, Rt Hon Chukwuma Nwazunku and wife, Ifeyinwa; Hon Clement Odah; and Chief Mrs Chinyere Elom, among others.

The Vanguard gathered that the annual party is part of series of empowermentprogrammes structured by the nearly three decade-old foundation to ease life for the widows. Other packages, it was further gathered, include housing scheme for the homeless, financial aid for business start-up, payment of hospital bills and education fund for children of the widows, among others.

Mrs Egwu told our Correspondent that had developed a burning passion to take care of indigent widows, the aged and indigent way back as a teenager. She would visit indigent widows within her environ, especially the elderly, weak and childless, to cook, fetch water and firewood for them. She continued that until she got married and luckily, her husband supported the pet project. Then the pet project started covering their little area in Ezzamgbo and environs. But, according to her, when her husband assumed office as Ebonyi governor, she took the charity to the next level. It became a state project and expanded to accommodate all widows and indigent women resident in the State, irrespective of tribe or religion. This was corroborated by Senator Egwu, who told the gathering at the event that “this thing my wife is doing is her life. It did not start today, it has become part of her. May God continue to give her the wherewithal, spiritually and economically tor her to keep sustaining it”.

The Senator, who represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the National Assembly thanked Governor Umahi for the consistent support of his family not only to the foundation but also to the entire Egwu family. The former governor also seized the opportunity to appreciate the people of the state for their love and support and promised never to let them down.

He encouraged the widows not to allow their situation to break them down, urging them to continue to strive, prayerfully for better days. According to him, since it had pleased God to lift him from his poor background to serve Ebonyi State as governor and now Senator, then it was a sure possibility for the same God to lift any of them or their children to even higher position.

“It is only God that could have made me a governor because, considering my background, there is no way anybody would have imagined me occupying such position. So, that same God can lift you or your children in that manner,” he said.

The Senator thanked Bishop Agbo for gracing the event as guest minister and described him as a humble man of God that is filled with enormous anointing and power.

On his part, the Bishop who took the gathering through special teaching and prayer sessions, noted that he had struggled to hold back tears at the sight of the number of widows in the hall. He said that amidst the overwhelming sight, what struck his mind was that what had widowed this number of women could be more spiritual and that the women needed serious spiritual help. He prayed for the women and blessed them assuring them that God would never abandon them. He hailed Mrs Egwu for devoting her time and hard-earned resources to take care of the needy, assuring her that her God, who is the husband of widows, would never leave her unrewarded.

The bishop urged various tiers of government, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to take a cue from Widowcare Foundation and put up various empowerment packages for the needy in the society, adding that nothing is too small for such individuals.

“I was struck by overwhelming goose bumps. The question that immediately cracked my mind was what killed husbands of all these women, many of who are still in their prime?

“People are not finding things easy in this country; there is hardship everywhere and widows bear heavier brunt of the whole thing. The government must take drastic measures about this. Let us see how we can deal with poverty and frustration squarely, in this country. Let us take very decisive steps to touch lives and develop our people. Let us see how we can fix our roads, fix our power, empower widows and provide jobs for our teeming unemployed, especially the youths,” the bishop urged.

Meanwhile, some of the widows who spoke to our correspondent, including Nweke Blessing, Ukah grace, Oge Perpetual and Mercy Onwe, expressed delight over the programme and prayed God to continue to bless and keep Mrs Egwu and all those who support the foundation in various means. According to them, they always look forward to the annual party because it affords them the opportunity to make merry, dance, wine and roll back their sorrow.

The women smiled home with a small bag of rice and a cash envelope each, as well as a bucket containing a piece of wrapper, condiments and foot wears, among others. The gatecrashers, who also thronged the venue in numbers, also received wrappers and undisclosed cash gifts each.

