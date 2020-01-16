Ethnic tension has reduced in oil rich Warri ― Tidi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Chairman Warri South local government area, Dr Michael Tidi has said one of the major gains of his administration in the last two years was the promotion of ethnic harmony in the cosmopolitan city of Warri, Delta state.

Speaking at a church service in his local government area to mark his two years anniversary on Wednesday, Tidi said his administration had eliminated tension, conflict among Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo and other non-indigenes in the local government area, stressing that he will continue to build peace in the area.

Continuing, he said with the new atmosphere of peace in Warri, companies that moved out due to crisis that rocked the city had started coming back, adding that oil giant Shell was also looking at coming back.

While thanking other executive members of his local government council he said staff morale had gone up , adding that his administration had never compromised on workers welfare since he assumed office.

He said in the last two years his administration among others had provided portable drinking water across the various wards, adding that he also took steps to improve on the sanitation situation in the city.

“We also refurbished patrol van for the Police, built cottage hospital through private public partnership and upgraded the stores and atmosphere at the Dora and Ugbuwangue markets,“ he said.

“We also organised the first and second economic summit in Warri to rebuild the business climate. And we have seeing positive results from the summits”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

