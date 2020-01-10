Breaking News
Etebo: On-loan Stoke City midfielder looking to start a ‘new chapter’ at Getafe

Etebo, Stoke City, Getafe

Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed his delight to start a new chapter with La Liga side Getafe after leaving Stoke City.

The Super Eagles star completed a loan switch from the Championship side to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez outfit, with the Spanish club having an option of signing him permanently.

Etebo, who was a consistent performer for the Potters last season, endured a difficult time with Stoke this term before his departure, as he found game time-limited.

Following his successful loan move, the midfielder has taken to social media to express his readiness for his new challenge while appreciating his supporters.

“New chapter! So happy to start my New Year with a great team Getafe,” Etebo posted on Instagram. “Also want to use this opportunity to appreciate my fans for their effort and support.”

The 24-year-old midfielder could make his debut for Getafe when they take on Badalona in a Cup tie on Saturday.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News

