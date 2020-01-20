Erosion: Don’t start work without EIA, FG tells firms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has warned firms handling construction projects in the country to obtain Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, before the commencement of work on any project.

The government noted that the warning became imperative following the high level of devastating havoc done to some communities’ lands in the country because of some carelessness at which some construction firms evacuate laterite.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, who issued the warning during the commissioning of erosion project at Nduotong Oku in Uyo Local government of Akawa Ibom, blamed the cause of the gully erosion on unauthorised evacuation of literite.

The N1.069 billion erosion control project was executed by the Ecological Fund Office of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Senator Enang, noted that contracting firms would be held accountable on environmental impact assessment before they begin work on any project.

He said that the erosion disaster in the Nduotong was not natural but arose as a result of excavated laterites in the community for Ekom Iman, Ekid Itam and Itam junction road constructions projects without any remedial measures.

Senator Enang who initiated and got the approval of the Federal Government noted that there is always provision for obtaining laterite in the road construction contract.

He commended the Secretary to Government of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary of Ecological fund for their effort on the project.

