Haaland: Dortmund paid Father 10m euros to secure signing

Borussia Dortmund’s signing of Erling Haaland is set to cost them a lot more than the 20 million euros stated by the club.

Dortmund announced the signing of the teenager from Red Bull Salzburg with the player due to join up with his new teammates on January 3 ahead of their winter training camp in Marbella.

In addition to his 20 million euro transfer fee, Haaland will earn over eight million euros a season during the length of his four-and-a-half-year contract. This fee plus his wages will end up costing the club 56 million euros.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, his agent Mino Raiola will earn a commission of about 15 million euros for his role in the transfer.

On top of Raiola’s fee, Dortmund also paid 10 million euros to Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling’s father and former Leeds United and Manchester City player, for his role in the deal. Manchester United were also in the race for Erling Haaland’s signature.

However, according to The Guardian, the club pulled out of the negotiations after his agent demanded a significant share of any future transfer of the Norwegian. In total, the transfer plus salary and commission will cost the German club about 81 million euros.

