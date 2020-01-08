ERAI calls on Buhari to appoint Otuaro as SA to President, Coordinator of Niger Delta Amnesty Program

Kindly Share This Story:

The Educational Rights Agitation of the Ijaws (ERAI) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint High Chief Dennis Otuaro (PhD) as the Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator of the Niger Delta Amnesty Program.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and issued by Comrade Kingsley BibbaWarekuromor Tactical Head, Ijaws in Oil and Gas.

Speaking after the group’s first meeting of the year 2020 held in Bomadi on the 4th of January, through her national President, Mr. Johnny Ebimienfi, the group which primary concern is the educational wellbeing of the Ijaws and the Niger Delta at large has said that Otuaro who is a credible and education-loving son of the Niger Delta that understands the educational plight of the people should be appointed to pilot the affairs of the board, as the board is also uniquely established to tackle the issue of educational marginalization of the people which has led to militancy and other forms of crime in the region.

“Educating the Niger Delta youths is a sure way of eradicating youths restiveness and giving them much greater power that would help them make genuine choices over the kind of life they desire to live.

“And the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme which is carefully designed to tackle amongst others the educational issues of the people needs to be manned by a credible and education-loving person, and from our research and assessment of both the rumoured and suspected names, we are bold to say that High Chief Dennis Otuaro is the man fit for the job for now.

“We want to see a region where our ex-militants and our youths are schooled and well equipped with diverse relevant skills that would make them employable by these oil companies operating in our region. We want to see that our youths are really trained to the extent that the excuse of “they don’t have the required skills” used by these companies to defraud and marginalize us will not be heard again. That is why we are calling on the president to appoint a credible person like Dennis Otuaro to run the office credibly and transparently.”

The group also said that, unarguably, through the educational role played by the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the crime level, militancy and youths restiveness have dropped to a large extent. However, there is need to do more as more are yet to be schooled and trained, and the board should critically look into the Niger Delta youths and do the needful.

The group also advised that the presidency should be careful not to give the office to some dubious element that would short change things and thwart the original design of the programme, thereby presenting the president’s change agenda bad to the ex-militants and the people of the Niger Delta at large.

In the same vein the tactical head of the Ijaws in Oil and Gas Comrade Kingsley BibbaWarekuromor said the only viable industry in the oil rich Niger Delta has become partisan politics for an average youth despite the huge funds budgeted for the presidential amnesty program to improve human capital development and make available skilled labor for the International Oil Companies hence this clarion call for President Buhari to look critically into the leadership of this program and ensure credible Niger Deltanbe considered.

Speaking after a tour of major Ijaw oil-producing clans in the Niger Delta, the group Ijaws in Oil and Gas x-rayed and recommend High Chief Dennis Otuaro be considered given his credible historical involvement in bringing peace and development to the region.

Mr. Kingsley BibbaWarekuromor, a tactical team head of the group said If the issues of human capital development are not addressed in the region the relative peace enjoyed in the region will only be a mirage in no long time. We have carefully looked at the credentials of the person of High Chief Dennis Otuaro; we want someone with passion for the development of the region and not some political merchandise who will want to mortgage the future of youths of the region in exchange for their pockets. We are tired of sycophancy and pretentious elements spare heading the Presidential Amnesty Program.

