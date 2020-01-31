Epe community to adopt technology in solving real estate crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By the end of the century, Lagos’s population will grow to 88 million, making it the world’s largest city. However, there has been a yearly housing deficit recorded by the megacity with the increase in its population.

With this in mind, Xymbolic Development Limited is introducing a mega housing model premised on technologically-driven innovations to create sustainable solutions to the housing deficits in the state. The project called The Nook will be sited at the Epe area of Lagos state, a new development area of the Lagos Island region. The Nook will cater to the mid-income earners and will in addition help solve the noise pollution suffered in Lagos state.

According to the CEO, Olisa Umerah Xymbolic is commited to providing a tranquil and serene gated community offering seclusion and security to all residents and occupants. The community which will be located at the Epe axis of Lagos state will be a solar-hybrid estate with zero pollution, zero noise and zero power generating sets.

Asides being a safe-haven for mid-level earns the infrastructure in this estate will feature other spectacular hard-ons like interlocked roads, perimeter fencing, Drainage system, street lights, waste management, sewage system, and potable water.

For Xymbolic, the vision of the new housing community is to deliver unparalleled real estate services to those who will eventually have to work within and around the Lekki Free Trade zone which has been projected to create over 500,000 direct jobs.

It should be noted that Xymbolic Development Limited launched a similar project “the Enclave” in 2019 in the Epe community with the same ideology as “The Nook” but with a different target audience. The Enclave succeeded in providing a high quality of urban life to the fast-growing luxury market.

