Enyo partners Cars45 to new unveil automobile centre

Enyo Retail and Supply, a fuel retailing company has strengthened its partnership with Cars45, an auto trading platform with new automobile centre to provide customers’ with superior and improved automobile services in Nigeria.

The new centre is located at Ogolonto, Ikorodu.

Speaking on the initiative, Corporate Development, Enyo Retail and Supply, Olabajo Alimi described the partnership as an extension of Enyo’s efforts to strategically position itself as a brand that not only provides fuel but also creates value for its customers across board.

According to Awobokun, “Both organizations involved in this partnership are deeply invested in technology and customer satisfaction and it is only natural that we further our partnership to develop the currently fragmented automobile industry.

It is also in alignment with our brand persona as the most exciting and trusted fuel retail brand in Nigeria. I have no doubts that this partnership will become the role model for delivering world-class automotive services in Nigeria”.

The auto-service centre will feature Vehicon – Enyo’s premium vehicle diagnostics and maintenance service outlet manned by skilled operators trained by Enyo’s Mechanic and Technician Academy (MechTech) and Bosch, global leaders in auto equipment manufacturing.

It will also stock an array of global Castrol lubricants, in addition to providing certified spare parts to deliver the best possible outcomes in any automobile.

Also speaking, Vice President, Consumer Business Group, Cars45, Dr. Mayokun Fadeyibi, pointed out that the relationship is a strategic one aimed at helping the company to achieve its mission to build an ecosystem that enhances, enables and drives trade within the nation’s automotive sector.

