Enugu tricycle operators reaffirm support for Ugwuanyi’s war against crime

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

TRICYCLE operators association in Enugu state has reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Enugu state governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s drive to make sure Enugu remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists during issuance of identity card and keke number at Mgbemene unit of the association, the state chairman, Comr, Benjamin Ejiofor Ikah, disclosed that the programme was organised as a means of identifying each keke rider in the state to minimize crime.

READ ALSO:

While warning all the keke riders to be at alert and report any keke operator that is using the same identification number with them to the security agencies, Mr Ikah urged them to write a covering note whenever they are giving another person their keke to run an errand.

“We are here today to complete what we flagged off last year. Last year we flagged off campaign to ensure that all keke riders have security identification number to support the initiative of His Excellency to make sure that Enugu remains the most peaceful state in the whole federation.

“This 2020, we are starting it with Mgbemene unit. We have up to 87 unit in Enugu urban. We were able to cover 38 unit last year. We have a lot of work to do this year but by the end of February we will rap it up.

“The essence of this security identification number is to make sure we knows all the keke operators in the state by their numbers and once it’s done like this, there will be no incident of using keke to rob people or do crime activities because once you do that, your full details will be in our system and it will be easy to trace you with your keke number based on details you submitted.

“Like myself as the state chairman, my identification number is 01 and if I see anybody with that number, I will raise an alarm because if that person use the keke to commit any crime, I will be the person to arrest. The data of such a person is not in our office and once the case is reported, we will search for such person and arrest him. it’s your data that will be seen and you will be arrested if you see such person and keep quite.

“It’s also applicable to all the tricycle in Enugu state. We will give every keke operator different number for easy identification. There is nothing like this one is number 01 in Enugu North and this is is number 01 in Enugu east. No. If you are number 10, you will be number 10 in the whole Enugu state, sobif you are moving around, be checking if someone faked you”, He said.

READ ALSO:

He stated that all the keke operators both at urban and rural area have been clamouring to get his/her identification verification number, stressing that such has reduced stolen of keke to zero percent within the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: