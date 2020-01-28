Enugu police arrests 29 crime suspects, recovers 13 arms

Kindly Share This Story:

The police command in Enugu State said it arrested 29 persons for alleged criminal offences in the state within the last one month.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Enugu on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman, said that the command also recovered 13 arms during the period through various strategic operations.

Abdurrahman said that one ammunition, 10 live cartridges and five expanded cartridges were also recovered from the suspects.

He said that the command also recovered four vehicles, a toy gun, five medical equipment, three laptops and one plasma television set.

The commissioner said that the feat was achieved through intelligence information, robust collaboration with other sister security agencies and effective partnership with relevant security stakeholders.

He attributed the feat to the sterling performance of the anti-cultism squad, CP Monitoring Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Special Anti-Robbery Squad, among others.

Abdurrahman said that on January 18 and 22, some kidnap suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap of some personalities were arrested by the command’s anti-kidnapping unit in their various hideouts in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

“These personalities include the PDP Woman Leader of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, who was kidnapped with her son and driver on Dec. 21, 2019 at about 7:30 p.m.

“They also allegedly kidnapped Mr Ejike Ugwuanyi on January 14 at about 9:30 p.m. at Obollo Afor as well as Rev.-Fr. Cyprian Ugwuanyi, Parish Priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Ogbosu Umulokpa in Uzo-Uwani LGA on January 10,’’ he said.

He said that one AK 47 rifle with 11 rounds of live ammunition and three locally-made long guns with 18 live cartridges were recovered from the three suspects.

He also said that the command arrested six suspects on January 8 for advanced fee fraud and child trafficking at Golf Estate, Enugu, following a tip-off.

The police boss said that three vehicles, N2 million cash, three stethoscopes, one ink-pad and stamp bearing Enugu State University Teaching Hospital were recovered, among other items.

He further said that the command arrested two suspects for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, armed robbery and cult activities on January 10 in different locations in the state.

He said that five arms and one round of 0.9mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“These and many other issues were achieved by the command in the month under review,’’ he said.

Abdurrahman thanked the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, for giving the command the needed re-enforcement and specialised directives.

“We are also grateful to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for giving the command the needed logistic support, the people of the state for their support and journalists for partnering with the command to succeed,’’ he added.

