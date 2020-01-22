Enugu LG Election: Two aspirants attacked in Nsukka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Two chairmanship aspirants of Nsukka local government council, Enugu state in the forthcoming local government election in the state Messrs Chineme Onyeke and Celestine Chisa Onah has been attacked by unknown persons at different locations in Nsukka.

Reports revealed that Chineme Onyeke who hails from Opi Nsukka East constituency was allegedly attacked on his way back from Ehe-Alumona after visiting his priest friend last Saturday while Celestine Onah from Edem Ani Nsukka West constituency alleged that unknown gunmen invaded his residence riddled his entrance gate with cartridges in an attempt to abduct him but he lucky not be around as at time the gunmen invasion.

Vanguard gathered that Onyeke fled into the bush and was followed by the hoodlums, until the time of this report, nothing has been seen or heard of him while Celestine Onah said that unknown gunmen came to abduct him but he was at home and his gate was riddled with cartridges.

Since last week there has heightened tension in Nsukka over local government council election slated for February 29, 2020, while youths took to streets of the University of Nsukka in protest over alleged endorsement of Patrick Omeje to contest under the platform of peoples Democratic Party PDP for the second term.

Contacted for comment, Enugu state police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe said that police are working on the alleged attack on Chineme Onyeke and burning of PDP office in Nsukka while they have not received any information on the alleged attack onj Celestine Onah, saying that police will issue a statement on the incidents in Nsukka.

