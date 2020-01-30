Breaking News
Enugu govt approves N30,000 minimum wage effective Feb

Enugu State government has approved payment of N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants with effect from next month.

Following the submission of the report of the joint committee of labour and the state government set up by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the negotiation of the consequential adjustment of the N30,000 minimum wage, Enugu State Executive Council approved the payment of the new wage for the state civil servants with effect from February 2020.

Briefing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu, after a meeting with the council, the leadership of the organised labour led by the Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Igbokwe Igbokwe, said the EXCO’s approval was a product of collective bargaining between the labour and the state government.

Igbokwe, who noted that this is the first time  labour was involved in the issue of minimum wage negotiation, disclosed that they were comfortable with the decision reached.

