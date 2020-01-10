Eno Louis brings Uwaifo’s Joromi to the stage

Kindly Share This Story:

urges govt to invest more in arts

By Japhet Davidson

ENO LOUIS Enobakhare is not a new name in the music industry. The Edo state born musician, author and song writer carved a niche for himself in the 70s and 80 when he joined the music industry. He gained a solid background in traditional Edo music as a student at Edo College in Benin City and lived at Fela’s Kalakuta Republic till the army raid in 1978, when he moved to the US. On his return, he recorded many songs, played as a guitarist and drummer, and have been promoting arts and culture at many levels. Presently, he is working on Joromi, the evergreen song by Victor Uwaifo. Eno bared his mind on the music, arts and culture in Nigeria.

Interest in music

Music runs in our blood.I started music in 1970 during my primary school days. I ventured into music because my grandfather, Mr Ogboro, My father GNI Enobakhare were musicians and my senior brothers are instrumentalists, so naturally I was well positioned to play music. But to be specific, my type of music is afrojazz rock and gospel. Have written many songs, for example I recorded with Edo funk powerhouse The Talents Of Benin, and was a mainstay of the flourishing disco and boogie scene, in-demand as guitarist and drummer. I have 10 albums so far, all my songs are on my website enolouis.com. .

Passionate on arts and culture.

I am passionate about the promotion of arts and culture, first I am a culture man and my father was an art enthusiast. He left a library that contains about 5000 books for me and through the books I became interested in arts and ever since my childhood days I have been at the vanguard of promoting arts.

The arts and music has a bright future in Nigeria, but it is quite unfortunate that the government are not tapping into that. The growth of arts in Nigeria depends on government, we the artistes are playing our roles. They left it for individuals. The government has not done a lot in the promotion of our culture. There are a lot of talents that need to be trained and mentored in order to take them out of the streets. Government should establish music schools in every local government in collaboration with UNESCO. For me, I have a music school and have trained about 500 musicians.

The internet also could be used to market Nigerian music, both contemporary and cultural so that a Tiv man or an Igbirra man or Fulfude man can download their traditional music in Iceland, Dubai or anywhere else in the world in the comfort of their living room. Like I told the vice president ,we need a NIGERIAMUSIC.COM . with a seed money of about 10million naira,1000 songs can be uploaded. if one song sells 1million copies,1million dollars will be made and wealth will be created.

The Nigerian football system produced stars that went on to play for Chelsea in the UK and other big clubs. Government must wake up from its slumber and support the arts. For example Benin bronze heads alone can bring in 4million dollars to Igun street yearly. I thought Gov Obaseki would support me to help artistes make money,unfortunately I am not getting much, he supported me when we did bronze festival, an exhibition of 3000 arts works, but I expect him to do more . Govt is not promoting arts because people in cultural positions are not there by merit. Thus,they do not know what to do

On Joromi

Joromi, is a highlife song released by Prof Victor Uwaifo in the late 60s. The song made waves and ever since has been making waves. I was inspired to write a dance drama on Prof Victor Uwaifos JOROMI. The inspiration came as I was travelling one day and I called Sir Victor Uwaifo and he gave me the go ahead. I have written some dance drama before and I felt that Joromi will be nice if I turn it to a drama. And as fate would have it, some serious people have taken it up and a contract will soon be signed with the living legend Prof. Victor Uwaifo. By his grace, the play will be staged at the Muson, Onikan,Lagos in December.

Publications

I have about one hundred songs presently and authored many books like ‘Encyclopeadia of Edo culture”;”Praise,Worship and Thanksgiving’,’Names of animals in Benin language” and many more that can be found in my website enolouis.com.

