Employment: ITF to host national skills summit

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

In line with the federal government’s policy on youths empowerment with technical skills for sustainable economic growth, the Industrial Training Fund, ITF is holding a maiden national summit to serve as a platform to develop employable skills for job creation.

The Fund is optimistic the summit would create the needed avenue to articulate strategies, actionable steps and apply best practices for alignment skills development to market needs.

The Director-General of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari while unveiling its organization’s activities for the first quarter of the year to journalists in Jos maintained the summit with the theme: “Skills for Employability and Job Creation” would bring to public domain topical issues that have skills development implications.

His words, “This briefing will focus on four projects that would be carried out in the first quarter. They are the closing ceremony of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme, commissioning of projects across the federation, SIWES biennial conference and the National Skills Summit.

“The maiden National Skills summit is designer to serve as a platform to articulate strategies and actionable steps for developing employable skills to enhance job creation in Nigeria. It would attract Chief Executives, Policy Makers and Training Officers from all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“It will bring together skills development agencies and practitioners to exchange ideas and facilitate professional networking and technical collaborations, propound police guidelines for skills development as well as identify and assess existing skills development and labour market contexts in Nigeria.”

