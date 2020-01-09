Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi today alongside with Youth leaders met with the top management of Chorus Energy LTD., urging to employ more Host Communities, Ndokwa Youths, and Deltans at large.

Ezechi, who appreciated the management of Chorus Energy for all their services to the host communities also tasked them to do more as they bring more development to the host communities. He also spoke on the rate of unemployment in the society and call on the management of Chorus Energy to employ more youths in their companies.

Ezechi also used the opportunity to applaud ‘HOST COMMUNITIES’ and Ndokwa youths for peaceful co-existence, saying that in no distance time more opportunities will come to Ndokwa Land and many of their youths will be engaged in companies around them.

Speaking further, Ezechi urged the management to at all times obey the constituted authorities and called on Chorus Energy management to compliment the peaceful enabling environment provided by the Executive Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

In a separate response to Hon Ezechi, Col Akande (rtd) the security consultant to CHORUS ENERGY LTD, Commodore Ayinde Adebayo (rtd) and the Project manager of CHORUS ENERGY LTD Ogbuefi Joseph Adishi assured Hon Ezechi, that they will work with relevant stakeholders to utilize the peaceful opportunities provided to them by the state government in ensuring that the communities are not left out in scheme of things.

The team also applauded Hon Ezechi for the visit and for showing capacity in the assignment given him by His Excellency Sen Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

